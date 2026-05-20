New Order announces 'The Best & the Rest of New Order' compilation

New Order has announced a new career-spanning compilation titled The Best & the Rest of New Order.

The record is due July 17 and combines the band's 1994 The Best of New Order collection, which includes songs such as "Blue Monday" and "Bizarre Love Triangle," and its 1995 companion remix album, The Rest of New Order.

The Best & the Rest of New Order includes remastered audio and will be available as a four-CD deluxe set, which features bonus unreleased mixes, and a standard two-CD package. Standalone editions of The Best and The Rest will also be released on vinyl.

New Order will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class along with their predecessor, Joy Division. Former bassist Peter Hook, who parted ways with New Order under acrimonious circumstances in 2007, has announced plans to attend the induction ceremony on Nov. 14, though the rest of the band hasn't made any comment regarding their potential attendance.

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