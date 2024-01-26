New Music Friday: Brittany Howard, SHAED, Yungblud

Welcome to New Music Friday, with fresh tracks from three very different artists.

Brittany Howard is out with the third single from her upcoming album, What Now, due out February 9. It's called "Prove It to You" and marks Howard's first time producing a dance tune. The Alabama Shakes frontwoman says of the song, "I wanted to write a fun, four-on-the-floor dance track that makes you want to dance, but at the same time lyrically looked at the complexities of being in a relationship. I love those songs that might not be exactly what they appear to be on the surface."

SHAED, best known for their hit "Trampoline," has released a new single and video called "Everybody Knows I'm High" from their forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2021's High Dive. In a statement, the band says the song is "about that crazy feeling you get when you're high and you feel like everyone is staring at you. 'High' can mean different things to different people, but everyone can relate to the paranoia that hits when you feel suddenly out of place."

And speaking of being high, YUNGBLUD is out with his new single and video, "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)," featuring Lil Yachty. The British artist says in a statement, "Me and Yachty have been talking since 2019 and I've always thought we were on the same trip - f*** the rules, push things forward. So, when I wrote the song I knew he'd add something amazing." He adds, "I wanted this moment to be a collision of each other's imagination and sound. I'm really excited about it and for what it could potentially inspire between the future of alternative and hip-hop."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.