New Joy Division live box set ﻿'Eternal﻿' announced

A new Joy Division box set, described as the band's "first-ever official collection of live concert recordings," has been announced.

The compilation, titled Eternal, is due out Sept. 25. It consists of 192 tracks sourced from 16 live performances, including the final Joy Division concert in 1980, spread over 14 CDs. The package also includes two DVDs featuring two-and-a-half hours of live footage.

You can listen to a rendition of the song "Transmission," recorded in Paris in December 1979, out now.

Joy Division was active from 1976 to 1980 and released just two albums during their brief but incredibly influential run. Beyond their significant musical impact, the cover artwork for their 1979 album, Unknown Pleasures, has become an iconic image in alternative music.

Joy Division disbanded in 1980 following the death of frontman Ian Curtis, who was 23. The rest of the band — guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook and drummer Stephen Morris — then founded New Order alongside keyboardist Gillian Gilbert.

Joy Division and New Order will be inducted together into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class.

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