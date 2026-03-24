New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert recovering after surgery to remove brain tumors

New Found Glory In Concert At The Regency Ballroom Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory performs at The Regency Ballroom on November 15, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic) (Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove three tumors from his brain.

In an Instagram post published Monday, Gilbert shares that he was playing a show on Feb. 20 and noticed he was "struggling to control the movements of my left hand."

"My left leg was getting weaker by the day and I started stumbling and falling at times," Gilbert writes. "On the 23rd I was taken to the ER where a CT scan showed 3 new tumors had appeared in my brain. On 2/27 I had successful brain surgery and have been recovering in the hospital since."

"I regained function of my left hand immediately," he continues. "My radiation oncologist described it like this: 'this is not a fatal blow and not the end of your story, just the beginning of a new chapter.'"

Gilbert has undergone multiple surgeries since first being diagnosed with a tumor in 2021.

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