New Found Glory to celebrate 20 years of 'Catalyst' with new tour

New Found Glory is hitting the road this summer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their album Catalyst.

The Catalyst 20 Years Later tour will have the punk rockers playing the album in full along with other hit songs from their catalog.

"Fans trust us because of albums like Catalyst," guitarist Chad Gilbert shares. "We can make these records and branch out creatively, and they know we're never going to do something really weird. We are who we are, and I love that we can play whatever and still crush it."

The tour, featuring special guests Sincere Engineer, kicks off August 16 in Orlando, Florida, and features stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Nashville, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping October 23 in Denver, Colorado. The band will also play the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 19 and 20.

Presale and VIP packages are on sale now at nfg.shofetti.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15. A complete list of dates can be found at newfoundglory.com.

Released in May 2004, Catalyst, the fourth studio album from New Found Glory, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. It featured such songs as "All Downhill From Here," "Truth Of My Youth" and "Failure's Not Flattering."

