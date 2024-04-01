New Cage the Elephant song "Good Time" dropping Friday

Cage the Elephant will be freeing some new music before the week is over.

The "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" outfit is set to drop a track called "Good Time" on Friday, April 5. The song will appear on the upcoming Cage album, Neon Pill.

You can check out a preview of "Good Time" via Cage's Facebook.

"Good Time" will be the third cut released off of Neon Pill, following the title track, which has hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, and "Out Loud." The album will arrive in full on May 17.

Neon Pill is the follow-up to 2019's Social Cues and is the first Cage the Elephant album since frontman Matt Shultz was arrested in 2023 on gun charges. Shultz later shared that he was going through a mental health crisis and said that his arrest "undoubtedly saved my life."

Cage the Elephant will launch a U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.