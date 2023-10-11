New blink-182 song "FELL IN LOVE" dropping Friday

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

More new blink-182 music is coming this week.

The reunited trio will drop a track called "FELL IN LOVE," another cut off their upcoming comeback album, ONE MORE TIME..., on Friday, October 13.

"FELL IN LOVE" follows the previously released ONE MORE TIME... tunes "EDGING," "MORE THAN YOU KNOW," "DANCE WITH ME" and the title track. The album, blink's first with the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years, arrives in full on October 20.

Leading up to ONE MORE TIME..., blink will premiere a wide-ranging interview conducted by Apple Music's Zane Lowe, which they previously teased in the trailer for the album, on October 18. That same day will also see the debut of one more ONE MORE TIME... song, "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!