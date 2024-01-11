New The Black Keys documentary to premiere at SXSW 2024

A new documentary on The Black Keys will make its world premiere at the 2024 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, taking place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.

Titled This is a Film About The Black Keys. — a reference to the cover art of the band's 2010 breakout record, Brothers — the doc "traces Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney's journey from a jamming session in a basement in Akron, Ohio, to rock 'n' roll super-stardom."

"As so many forces have threatened to pull them apart, the band has managed to stick together," the description continues. "24 years later, they're tighter than ever, still making great music and still asking what's next."

The SXSW 2024 lineup also includes The Mars Volta doc Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, which will be making its North American debut during the festival.

For more info, visit SXSW.com.

The Black Keys, meanwhile, are gearing up to release a new song called "Beautiful People (Stay High)" on Friday, January 12. The single, which was co-written by Beck, follows the Keys' 2022 album, Dropout Boogie.

