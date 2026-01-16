The Neighbourhood announces deluxe edition of '((((ultraSOUND)))))' ﻿album

The Neighbourhood has announced a deluxe edition of the band's new album, ((((ultraSOUND))))).

The expanded set, dubbed (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, is due out Feb. 20. It includes five bonus tracks, called "Start," "Good Grief," "Lulu," "Red Flag" and "Bed," bringing the total number of songs on the record to 20.

The original ((((ultraSOUND))))) was released in November and marked the first album from the "Sweater Weather" outfit in five years. It includes the single "Hula Girl," which is currently in the top 20 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The Neighbourhood will launch a U.S. tour in March.

