The Neighbourhood announces deluxe edition of '((((ultraSOUND)))))' ﻿album

THE NEIGHBOURHOOD The Neighbourhood on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Neighbourhood has announced a deluxe edition of the band's new album, ((((ultraSOUND))))).

The expanded set, dubbed (((((ultraSOUND)))))+, is due out Feb. 20. It includes five bonus tracks, called "Start," "Good Grief," "Lulu," "Red Flag" and "Bed," bringing the total number of songs on the record to 20.

The original ((((ultraSOUND))))) was released in November and marked the first album from the "Sweater Weather" outfit in five years. It includes the single "Hula Girl," which is currently in the top 20 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The Neighbourhood will launch a U.S. tour in March.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!