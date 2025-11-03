The Neighbourhood announces 2026 tour

Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood performs onstage during the 2019 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 09, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The Neighbourhood has announced a 2026 tour in support of their upcoming comeback album, (((((ultraSOUND))))).

The trek consists of two U.S. legs, the first of which runs from March 28 in Austin, Texas, to April 14 at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The second spans from Oct. 3 in Seattle to Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheNBHD.com.

Along with the tour news, The Neighbourhood has premiered the video for the (((((ultraSOUND))))) track "Private," which you can watch on YouTube.

(((((ultraSOUND))))) marks the first Neighbourhood album since 2020's Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones and ends the band's four-year hiatus. It also marks the return of drummer Brandon Fried, who'd been let go from the band in 2022 after María Zardoya of The Marías alleged he'd groped her.

At the time, Fried apologized and called his behavior "inexcusable and intolerable," adding, "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for."

