NBA Playoffs: Celtics overpower Knicks with dominant 22-point victory to bring series to 1-2

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Something had to give. After two highly improbable 20-point comeback victories in Boston last week, the New York Knicks fell to the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs on Saturday.

Once again, Boston went up early, going up by as many as 25 points in the first half — but this time, the Celtics were able to hold on to that lead, holing strong to get a 115-93 win.

The Celtics seemed to learn from their mistakes in the previous two games, making a renewed effort on three-pointers and rebounds. Boston went 12-for-19 on threes in the first half, going up by as man as 25 points in the first half.

The Celtics continued to build, stretching their lead to 30 points in the third quarter. But if we've learned anything in the 2025 NBA playoffs so far, it's that leads don't hold. New York started to chip into the deficit in the fourth quarter, getting within 20 points, but Boston held strong. The energy in Madison Square Garden flagged as the Celtics earned a 115-93 win.

It was a great game for Payton Pritchard, who led Boston with 23 points, including five three-pointers, off the bench for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum also got five threes of his own, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson's 27-point performance and Karl-Anthony Towns' 21-point, 15-rebound double-double was not enough to turn the tide for the Knicks.

Going forward, the Knicks might be in further trouble after a potential finger injury on Towns. The Knicks center appeared to injure his finger halfway through the second quarter, after hitting a jump shot under pressure. Towns went on to hit the and-one, but was grabbing at his (already-wrapped) finger while visibly grimacing.

Despite the injury, Towns stayed in the game, but occasionally doubled over in pain. It is unclear what the extent of the injury is, or whether Towns will have to miss any time going forward.