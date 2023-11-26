Fantasy Football Early Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups

NFL: NOV 26 Steelers at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott (33) in a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November. 26, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 13, which will see six teams on bye.

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers (47% rostered)

It seemed the fantasy community didn't really believe in Jayden Reed heading into Week 12. Even though Reed was one of the most highly-suggested pickup options, he still remained under 50% rostered before the Packers' Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

Don't expect that to last much longer.

Reed has now scored a touchdown in three straight games, with two through the air and one on the ground. And it's that dual-threat ability that makes up for Reed's lack of elite volume — and he still has five-plus targets in those three games.

Reed is looking like a must-start option, let alone a guy who's rostered in less than half of leagues.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (48% rostered)

Need a tight end? How about an old friend? How about an old friend free of an embattled, beguiled offensive coordinator?

The Steelers offense surpassed the 400-plus-yard mark for the first time since Week 2 of 2020, and many believe it's due to the team firing Matt Canada. The Steelers still only scored 16 points in a Week 12 win over the Bengals, but Pat Freiermuth put up a monster line in the process.

Freiermuth led the team in yards and targets, looking like Kenny Pickett's clear top option and, most importantly, he looked fully healthy.

It's rare to be able to find a quality starting tight end rostered in less than half of leagues at this point of the season. And hey — Canada's gone; the arrow seems to be pointing up for the Steelers offense. Go get Muth.