Nathaniel Rateliff to perform at Joe Walsh's 2025 VetsAid concert

Nathaniel Rateliff is performing with Joe Walsh during the Eagles guitarist's 2025 VetsAid concert, taking place Nov. 15 in Wichita, Kansas.

The "S.O.B." artist will join Walsh for a "super-set" alongside Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. CT. For more info, visit VetsAid.org.

VetsAid, now in its ninth year, supports veterans services charities. Previously VetsAid performers have included Dave Grohl, Eddie Vedder, Nine Inch Nails, Metallica's James Hetfield and The Black Keys.

