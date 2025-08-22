Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats unearth demo for 10th anniversary reissue of debut album

'Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' reissue cover. Stax Records
By Josh Johnson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have shared a demo of their song "Trying So Hard Not to Know."

The unearthed recording is included on the upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of the 2015 self-titled Night Sweats debut album.

"It was the first song I wrote and recorded for the project, a sound that changed our lives," Rateliff shares in an Instagram post.

The reissue also includes 10 other demo recordings. It's due out Oct. 10.

The original Night Sweats album spawned the outfit's breakout hit, "S.O.B."

The most recent Night Sweats record is 2024's South of Here. Rateliff and company will launch a U.S. tour in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

