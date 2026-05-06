Nathaniel Rateliff, The Lumineers join 2026 Newport Folk Festival lineup

NATHANIEL RATELIFF Nathaniel Rateliff at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez) (Cristian Lopez/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Lumineers have joined the lineup for the 2026 Newport Folk Festival, taking place July 24-26 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Rateliff's set is billed as "Nathaniel Rateliff & Friends" and will celebrate the "S.O.B." singer's tenure as the inaugural Newport Folk steward.

"We're deeply grateful for the generosity, collaboration, and hope he has shared with this community," reads a post to the Newport Folk Festival Instagram.

Previously announced artists playing Newport 2026 include Paramore's Hayley Williams, The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Courtney Barnett and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

Tickets are sold out, but you can join a wait list. For more info, visit NewportFolk.org.

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