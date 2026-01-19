Myles Smith says he's glad fans are still 'Stargazing': 'It's just honesty and truth'

In 2025, Myles Smith followed up his breakthrough 2024 single "Stargazing" with another hit, "Nice to Meet You." But "Stargazing" just won't die: It was still the #3 song on pop radio in 2025, and nobody is more surprised about that than Myles.

"Honestly, I thought people would be annoyed with me by now, but luckily they're not," he tells ABC Audio.

Myles says he doesn't really have an explanation for the song's staying power, but he has a few ideas about it.

"That song means a lot to me and hopefully it means a lot to other people," he says. "But I just think it's just honesty and it's just truth. And people tend to connect with that."

In December, Myles celebrated the fact that "Stargazing" had hit 1 billion streams on Spotify — it's got just under 1.03 billion now — by writing on Instagram, "It's ironic to think that, where i grew up, stargazing isn't the easiest thing, but somehow u help me find my way."

If you happen to be one of the people who's tired of "Stargazing," Myles has another single out now, called "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)." In June he'll open for his pal Ed Sheeran on the North American dates of Ed's LOOP Tour.

