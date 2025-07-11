Myles Smith meets '﻿Billboard﻿' history with latest #1 hit, 'Nice to Meet You'

MYLES SMITH Disney/Christopher Willard (Christopher Willard/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Myles Smith has been meeting a lot of new fans with the success of his music, and it certainly seems that the experience has been quite nice.

The rising English musician's single "Nice to Meet You" has hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, a feat previously achieved by his breakout hit, "Stargazing."

Smith is now the first lead solo act to hit #1 with their first two entries on the Alternative Airplay ranking since Alanis Morissette did the same thing in 1995 with the Jagged Little Pill singles "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

Smith is currently on tour in Europe opening for Ed Sheeran. He put out a new EP, A Minute, A Moment..., in May.

