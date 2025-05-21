Myles Smith & Lola Young to perform at Ivor Novello Awards

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Andrea Dresdale

Myles Smith will perform at The Ivors 2025 on May 22 in London, the annual ceremony where the prestigious songwriting honor The Ivor Novello Awards are handed out. U2 will be receiving a special honor at the ceremony, and Myles has recorded a tribute to the Irish superstars.

Myles, a nominee for his hit "Stargazing," has recorded a version of U2's "Beautiful Day," which is out now on Amazon Music. The cover comes in recognition of the fact that U2 will receive The Ivors' highest accolade: they'll be made Fellows of the Ivors Academy during the ceremony. They'll be the first Irish songwriters to receive the honor in the entire 81-year history of the academy.

Bruce Springsteen received the honor last year, becoming the first international songwriter to be chosen as a Fellow. Other recipients include StingPaul McCartneyKate BushElton John and Peter Gabriel.

In addition to Myles, Lola Young, who has three nominations this year, will perform at the ceremony. You'll be able to stream the whole ceremony on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch from 11 a.m. ET on May 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!