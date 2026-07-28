My Morning Jacket's Jim James premieres title track off upcoming ﻿'Wowed Out' album

'Wowed Out' album artwork. (ATO Records)
By Josh Johnson

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James has premiered a new song called "Wowed Out," the title track off his upcoming solo album.

"Lately I've been really into music like Alice Coltrane's spiritual recordings, where it's just her and organ praying together, and there's no major event," James says in a statement. "I wanted these songs to feel like a journey that takes you somewhere rewarding, without always trying for some big dramatic payoff like a massive chorus or a huge guitar solo."

You can watch the video for "Wowed Out" on YouTube.

The album Wowed Out, James' first solo effort in eight years, drops Aug. 28. It also includes the single "Come Again."

My Morning Jacket's most recent album is 2025's is.

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