My Morning Jacket revisits ﻿'Z' ﻿demo on new '﻿is' ﻿song, 'Half a Lifetime'

My Morning Jacket has shared a new song called "Half a Lifetime," a track off the band's upcoming album, is.

The demo for "Half a Lifetime" was originally recorded during the sessions for MMJ's 2005 album, Z, before it was finally unearthed and finished for is.

"It's about doing whatever it takes to get where you need to go, instead of bailing when things get hard," says frontman Jim James. "Which is funny considering that it literally took a half a lifetime to finish."

You can listen to "Half a Lifetime" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Is, the follow-up to MMJ's 2021 self-titled effort, drops Friday. To celebrate the album's release, the band members will be presented with the key to their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

MMJ will launch a U.S. tour in support of is in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.