My Morning Jacket believes in 'Everyday Magic' with latest video

By Josh Johnson

My Morning Jacket has premiered the video for "Everyday Magic," a song off the band's new album, is.

The clip finds Jim James and company dancing while surrounded by '90s computer graphic and effects.

"We haven’t appeared in many of our music videos historically, but I have always wanted to make an MMJ music video for a song that had us in it acting silly and having FUN," James says. "It felt like 'Everyday Magic' would be a perfect song to do this for."

The "Everyday Magic" video is now streaming on YouTube.

Is, the milestone 10th MMJ album, was released in March.

My Morning Jacket will resume their U.S. tour in support of is in August.

