My Morning Jacket announces lineup for 2027 One Big Holiday festival

2025 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Inductions My Morning Jacket performs onstage at ACL Live on August 01, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) (Rick Kern/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

My Morning Jacket has announced the lineup for the 2027 edition of the band's One Big Holiday destination festival, taking place Jan. 14-18 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Jim James and company will perform three headlining sets, while the rest of the bill includes Modest Mouse, Spoon and Wednesday. Spoon frontman Britt Daniel will also be playing a DJ set.

"We are so excited for OBH 2027!" James says in a statement. "We can't wait to share space with all of the wonderful folks who come to see friends, dance to the music, have lots of FUN, and hopefully soak up lots of peace and love!"

He continues, "We're also so excited to share the stage with so many of our favorite, amazing artists! Can’t wait to see everyone down in beauteous Mexico!"

Presales begin May 19, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 20 at 1 p.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MMJOneBigHoliday.com.

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