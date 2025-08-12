My Morning Jacket announces 20th anniversary '﻿Z'﻿ reissue

'Z' reissue artwork. ATO Records
By Josh Johnson

My Morning Jacket has announced a reissue of the band's 2005 album, Z, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The set is due out Oct. 3 and includes 14 bonus tracks consisting of demos, alternate recordings and B-sides, such as the song "Where to Begin," which has long been exclusive to the soundtrack for the 2005 Cameron Crowe film Elizabethtown. The movie also features a memorable scene of MMJ covering Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird."

You can listen to "Where to Begin" via digital outlets.

My Morning Jacket is currently on tour in support of their latest album, is, which dropped in March. They will be playing Z in full during select dates on the tour.

