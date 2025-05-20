My Chemical Romance announces Mexico City show for 2026

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance will continue to celebrate The Black Parade in 2026.

The "Helena" rockers have announced a show in Mexico City, set to take place Feb. 13. The concert will follow MCR's upcoming U.S. tour, which launches in July and will feature performances of their 2006 album in full each night.

Presales begin Thursday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 2 p.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit MyChemicalRomance.com.

My Chem's 2007 performance in Mexico City was notably recorded for the concert film The Black Parade Is Dead!, which is referenced in a video announcing the 2026 concert.

In other My Chemical Romance happenings, a deluxe reissue of their 2004 album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, will be released June 6.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

