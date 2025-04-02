My Chemical Romance shares new tour teaser video, announces sale of additional tickets

My Chemical Romance Show At AccorHotels Arena David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns (David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance has shared a new teaser video relating to their upcoming summer tour, during which they'll be playing their 2006 opus The Black Parade in full.

The latest clip, titled "Feast," shows two soldiers feeding a dog fancy food. The same characters can be seen in the previous tour teaser videos, titled "Opera" and "Long Live."

Along with "Feast," which is streaming now on YouTube, MCR has announced that additional tickets to their tour, which has long been sold out, will go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

The tour launches in July. Depending on the date, openers include Evanescence, Violent Femmes, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Alice Cooper, Pixies, 100 gecs, Devo, IDLES and Thursday.

