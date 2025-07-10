My Chemical Romance shares cryptic teaser ahead of ﻿'The Black Parade'﻿ tour kickoff

My Chemical Romance launches their U.S. tour Friday in Seattle, during which they'll perform their 2006 album The Black Parade in full. But do they also have something else in the works?

The "Helena" rockers have shared a post on Instagram of a shot through a video camera timestamped 07:11:25:00, which could be referring to Friday's date, July 11.

They write in the caption, "A dagger, a dagger, Please fetch me a dagger."

If, as many fans are speculating/hoping, the post is teasing new music, this wouldn't be the first time My Chem has used a tour launch to debut fresh material. Days before their reunion tour kicked off in 2022, MCR premiered their first new song in eight years, "The Foundations of Decay."

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.