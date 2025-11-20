My Bloody Valentine plays first concert in seven years at secret Dublin show

My Bloody Valentine's live hiatus ended a little sooner than initially announced.
Ahead of an upcoming tour of Ireland and the U.K. kicking off Saturday, the shoegaze outfit played a secret show at Dublin's National Stadium on Wednesday.
The show marked MBV's first live performance in seven years.
Following the Ireland and U.K. dates, My Bloody Valentine will launch a tour of Asia in February. No U.S. dates shows have been announced yet.
The most recent My Bloody Valentine album is 2013's m b v. Before that, they hadn't put out a record since 1991's Loveless.
