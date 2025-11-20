My Bloody Valentine plays first concert in seven years at secret Dublin show

Electric Picnic Festival 2013 - Day 1 Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine performs on stage on Day 1 of Electric Picnic Festival 2013 at Stradbally Hall Estate on August 30, 2013 in Dublin, Ireland. (Gaelle Beri/Redferns via Getty Images) (Gaelle Beri/Redferns via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

My Bloody Valentine's live hiatus ended a little sooner than initially announced.

Ahead of an upcoming tour of Ireland and the U.K. kicking off Saturday, the shoegaze outfit played a secret show at Dublin's National Stadium on Wednesday.

The show marked MBV's first live performance in seven years.

Following the Ireland and U.K. dates, My Bloody Valentine will launch a tour of Asia in February. No U.S. dates shows have been announced yet.

The most recent My Bloody Valentine album is 2013's m b v. Before that, they hadn't put out a record since 1991's Loveless.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!