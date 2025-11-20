My Bloody Valentine plays first concert in seven years at secret Dublin show

Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine performs on stage on Day 1 of Electric Picnic Festival 2013 at Stradbally Hall Estate on August 30, 2013 in Dublin, Ireland. (Gaelle Beri/Redferns via Getty Images)

My Bloody Valentine's live hiatus ended a little sooner than initially announced.

Ahead of an upcoming tour of Ireland and the U.K. kicking off Saturday, the shoegaze outfit played a secret show at Dublin's National Stadium on Wednesday.

The show marked MBV's first live performance in seven years.

Following the Ireland and U.K. dates, My Bloody Valentine will launch a tour of Asia in February. No U.S. dates shows have been announced yet.

The most recent My Bloody Valentine album is 2013's m b v. Before that, they hadn't put out a record since 1991's Loveless.

