Muse's Matt Bellamy scoring Audible adaptation of ﻿﻿George Orwell's ﻿'1984'

Audible

By Josh Johnson

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy is creating original music for an Audible adaptation of the classic George Orwell novel 1984.

The project will feature a score composed by the "Uprising" rocker alongside Ilan Eshkeri, who's worked on a number of movies, TV shows and video games, including Ghost of Tsushima.

In between the music, you'll hear the voices of stars, including Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo as forbidden lovers Winston and Julia, and Tom Hardy as the dictator Big Brother.

Muse, of course, has long explored dystopian themes in their music similar to those of 1984, especially with albums such as The Resistance, The 2nd Law, Drones and Will of the People.

Audible's 1984 premieres on April 4, which also marks the 40th anniversary of Winston's first diary entry in the book.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

