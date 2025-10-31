Muse's Matt Bellamy launches 'Supermassive Black Hole'-inspired guitar pedal

NOS Alive Festival 2025 Matt Bellamy from Muse performs on the NOS stage during day 3 of NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés on July 12, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Pedro Gomes/Redferns) (Pedro Gomes/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy's guitar company, Manson Guitar Works, has launched a new pedal themed around the band's song "Supermassive Black Hole."

The Manson Supermassive Black Fuzz is inspired by the "lush, thick tones" of the 2006 Black Holes and Revelations single and was co-designed by Bellamy.

For more info, visit MansonGuitarWorks.com.

The history of Manson Guitar Works dates back to the '60s, and its instruments have been used by artists including Dave Grohl, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and Royal Blood's Mike Kerr. Bellamy purchased the majority share in the company in 2019.

Muse's most recent album is 2022's Will of the People. They put out a new single, "Unravelling," in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!