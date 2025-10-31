Muse's Matt Bellamy launches 'Supermassive Black Hole'-inspired guitar pedal

Matt Bellamy from Muse performs on the NOS stage during day 3 of NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés on July 12, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Pedro Gomes/Redferns)

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy's guitar company, Manson Guitar Works, has launched a new pedal themed around the band's song "Supermassive Black Hole."

The Manson Supermassive Black Fuzz is inspired by the "lush, thick tones" of the 2006 Black Holes and Revelations single and was co-designed by Bellamy.

For more info, visit MansonGuitarWorks.com.

The history of Manson Guitar Works dates back to the '60s, and its instruments have been used by artists including Dave Grohl, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and Royal Blood's Mike Kerr. Bellamy purchased the majority share in the company in 2019.

Muse's most recent album is 2022's Will of the People. They put out a new single, "Unravelling," in June.

