Muse teases new music for 2026: 'We're even more excited about what's to come'

Mother, Mother, Mando Diao And MUSE Perform In Stockholm Matt Bellamy of Muse performs live onstage during STHLM Fields at Gärdet on June 27, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Iwi Onodera/Redferns) (Iwi Onodera/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Muse is preparing for a "Supermassive" 2026.

The English rockers have shared a Facebook video encouraging you to sign up for their email list while teasing new music for the coming year.

"We've been working on new music over the last few months," frontman Matt Bellamy says in the clip. "We're really excited to get it to you in the new year."

The post's caption adds, "2025 has been epic, but we're even more excited about what's to come in 2026."

Muse released a new single, "Unravelling," in June. Their most recent album is 2022's Will of the People.

Along with putting out new tunes, Muse's 2026 plans include a headlining set at Milwaukee's Summerfest in July.

In the meantime, you can watch Muse's ongoing With You docuseries, which focuses on the personal stories of the band's fans. Episodes of With You are streaming on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

