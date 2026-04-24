Muse shares new song 'Cryogen' from upcoming album, '﻿The Wow! Signal'

'The Wow! Signal' album artwork. (Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

Muse has premiered a new song called "Cryogen," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Wow! Signal.

"After a squelching intro, Muse let loose a sky-scraping spiral of guitar before plunging into a roiling pool of smashing drums, grinding bass, and dramatic vocals," a press release says of "Cryogen." "Throughout it all, [frontman] Matt Bellamy paints a vivid picture of a man so deep in the thrall of another that he’s envisioned his tormentor as a frozen moon of Jupiter, and himself as a lost speck on the surface."

To hear exactly what that sounds like, "Cryogen" is out now via digital outlets. A video is "landing soon," Muse says.

The Wow! Signal, the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People, is due out June 26. It also includes the singles "Be With You" and "Unravelling."

Muse will launch a U.S. tour in July.

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