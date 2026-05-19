Muse premieres new song 'Hexagons' off upcoming album, ﻿'The Wow! Signal'

Muse has premiered a new song called "Hexagons," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Wow! Signal.

"Hexagons" begins with some arpeggiated guitar shredding courtesy of Matt Bellamy that may remind longtime fans of Muse's earlier work.

You can check out its appropriately spacey visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

The Wow! Signal, the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People, is due out June 26. It also includes the previously released songs "Unravelling," "Be with You" and "Cryogen."

Muse will launch a U.S. tour in July.

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