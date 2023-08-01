Muse drummer explains set list swap for Malaysia show: "A more poignant message"

Muse drummer Dominic Howard has shared the band's reasoning behind changing up their set list during a recent show in Malaysia.

In an Instagram post, Howard confirms that the trio switched out the song "We Are F****** F*****" in favor of the track "Resistance."

"A more poignant message given the circumstances," Howard writes. The post also includes a variety of emojis, including a heart, a peace sign and a rainbow flag.

Presumably, said "circumstances" refer to The 1975's controversial set at the Good Vibes Festival in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur in July. During the performance, frontman Matty Healy criticized Malaysia's strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage. The 1975's set was cut short, and the remainder of the festival was canceled.

Ahead of Muse's performance, which took place about a week after The 1975 incident, Malaysia's Rojak Daily reported that Matt Bellamy and company had agreed to change up their set list for the show.

Healy reportedly responded to Muse's set list change in an Instagram Story captured by NME. In the Story, Healy shared a post from Muse asking fans to "join The Resistance" and preorder their then-upcoming album, followed by a screenshot of an NME article reporting on the set list story alongside the caption, "... oh."

