Muse books performance at 2026 Milwaukee Summerfest

NOS Alive Festival 2025 Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme from Muse perform on the NOS stage during day 3 of NOS Alive Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés on July 12, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Pedro Gomes/Redferns) (Pedro Gomes/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Muse will be among the headliners at the 2026 Summerfest in Milwaukee.

The "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers will take the Summerfest stage on July 2. A presale takes place Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

For more info, visit Summerfest.com.

Muse last performed in the U.S. in 2023 in support of their most recent album, 2022's Will of the People.

A new Muse single called "Unravelling" premiered in June.

