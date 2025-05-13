Mumford & Sons announce 2025 Railroad Revival tour dates

Mumford & Sons are resurrecting their Railroad Revival tour, which they first launched in 2011.

The latest incarnation will feature four shows, with the band joined by special guests Trombone Shorty, Nathaniel Rateliff, Madison Cunningham, Lucius, Celisse, Chris Thile, Ketch Secor and Leif Vollebekk, with more to be added.

The tour will hit New Orleans on Aug. 3; Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Aug. 4; Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 5; and Burlington, Vermont, on Aug. 7.

An Agora fan club presale kicks off Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The 2011 Railroad Revival tour featured special guests Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show. The tour consisted of six shows, with all the acts traveling to each location via train.

The new Railroad Revival shows are just the latest dates Mumford & Sons have announced. The band is set to launch a North American tour in support of their latest album, Rushmere, on June 5 in Bend, Oregon.

For the full list of dates, visit MumfordandSons.com.

