Mumford & Sons announce Amazon Music ﻿'City Sessions﻿' performance

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - Season 2025 Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons have announced a concert as part of Amazon Music's City Sessions series.

The show takes place April 2 at Aviva Studios in Manchester, England, and will stream live via Prime Video and Twitch. The set will feature performances of songs from the upcoming new Mumford album, Rushmere, as well as tracks from throughout their catalog.

If you want to attend in person, you can fill out a ballot to win a free ticket now through Monday at 10 a.m. local time via FactoryInternational.org.

Rushmere, the first Mumford & Sons record since 2018, drops March 28. The band will be playing a run of U.S. dates starting March 20 in Los Angeles.

