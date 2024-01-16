Mumford & Sons premiere new song "Good People" with Pharrell Williams

Glassnote

By Josh Johnson

As previously teased, Mumford & Sons have dropped a new song called "Good People." What wasn't teased, though, was that the track is a collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

"We met playing festivals together almost 10 years ago now, and we instantly got on," frontman Marcus Mumford tells The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1. "There was a mutual kind of respect and admiration straight away. And we've always talked about making music together."

You can listen to "Good People" now via digital outlets.

"Good People" marks the first new Mumford & Sons song to follow their 2018 album, Delta. Since then, banjo player and guitarist Winston Marshall left the band in 2021, while Mumford released his debut solo album, (self-titled), in 2022.

