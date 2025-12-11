Mumford & Sons share ﻿'Prizefighter﻿' title track

'Prizefighter' album artwork. (Glassnote)
By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons have premiered a new song called "Prizefighter," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

The "Prizefighter" lyric video is now streaming on YouTube.

The album Prizefighter is due out Feb. 13. It also includes the Hozier collaboration "Rubber Band Man."

Prizefighter will arrive less than a year after Mumford & Sons put out their last album, Rushmere, in March. Prior to Rushmere, Mumford & Sons hadn't released an album since 2018's Delta.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

