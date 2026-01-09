Mumford & Sons share new '﻿Prizefighter﻿' track, 'The Banjo Song'

Mumford & Sons celebrate the instrument that made them famous with their latest song.

The track is called "The Banjo Song" and will appear on the upcoming Mumford album, Prizefighter.

The banjo, of course, was used prominently on early Mumford records, including their breakout hit, "Little Lion Man."

Prizefighter, the second Mumford album in less than a year, following 2025's Rushmere, is due out Feb. 20. It also includes the Hozier collaboration, "Rubber Band Man."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.