Mumford & Sons to perform at Tribeca Festival

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs during Apple's 50th Anniversary celebration at Battersea Power Station on March 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

A new documentary about Mumford & Sons is set to premiere at the 25th annual Tribeca Festival, with the band set to perform at the event.

Mumford & Sons are confirmed for an acoustic performance following the June 12 world premiere of the concert documentary Mumford & Sons: The House Band.

The film will feature appearances by Noah Kahan, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, Maggie Rogers and more, with the description noting the doc invites cameras on "the train for one of the most purely pleasurable concert docs in years," adding, "the journey captures the intimacy and camaraderie between all the performers both onstage and off."

The Tribeca Festival runs from June 3 to June 14. More info can be found at TribecaFilm.com.

Mumford & Sons are getting ready to launch their North American Prizefighter tour on June 2 in Vancouver, with dates confirmed through Oct. 8 in Mountain View, California.

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