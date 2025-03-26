Mumford & Sons get extra long intro on ﻿'Tonight Show﻿' after Fallon snub at '﻿SNL50'﻿ concert

After feeling snubbed during the SNL50 Homecoming Concert with a short intro, Mumford & Sons got much better treatment from Jimmy Fallon during their appearance on The Tonight Show Tuesday.

As frontman Marcus Mumford explained on the show, he expected Fallon, who also hosted the Homecoming Concert, to detail Mumford & Sons' long history with Saturday Night Live while welcoming them to the stage for their performance. Instead, Fallon simply said, "Ladies and gentlemen, Mumford & Sons!"

So, when it came time to introduce their Tonight Show performance, Fallon gave a three-minute monologue about Mumford & Sons' biography, with different factoids about each band member. When it would seem like he was about to wrap up, Fallon would go into another tangent about the band's music or history, even recruiting people in the crowd and production staff to give their take.

After all that, Mumford & Sons delivered a performance of "Rushmere," the title track off their upcoming album, due out Friday.

