Mumford & Sons covers Taylor Swift with Maggie Rogers during Sommo Festival set

By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons and Maggie Rogers united during Canada's Sommo Festival over the weekend to cover Taylor Swift.

According to setlist.fm, the "Alaska" artist joined Marcus Mumford and company for an encore performance of the evermore track "cowboy like me."

Fan-shot footage of the onstage collaboration was posted to social media.

This isn't the first time Mumford has performed "cowboy like me." He plays it often during his solo shows and even joined Swift in March for her live debut of the song.

