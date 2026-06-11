Mumford & Sons announce performance on Amazon Music '﻿Songline﻿' series

The American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs onstage during the American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on November 30, 2023 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the American Mu)
By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons will appear on an upcoming episode of the Amazon Music performance series Songline.

The episode will premiere on June 26 and will be accompanied by an Amazon Music-exclusive album releasing June 29. The performance was filmed during a set in Brooklyn, New York, earlier in 2026 and includes renditions of songs from the new Mumford album, Prizefighter, along with tracks from throughout their career.

"Songline gave us the space to revisit these songs with fresh eyes and really strip them back to their essence," says frontman Marcus Mumford. "Working with [producer/arranger] Rob Moose on new arrangements was like rediscovering why we wrote them in the first place."

Mumford adds, "There's something powerful about sitting with a song in that kind of intimate setting—no hiding behind production, just the story and feeling. We hope fans get to experience that same sense of closeness when they watch."

The Songline performance of the song "Here" is now on YouTube.

In other Mumford & Sons happenings, the band members attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs Wednesday at NYC's Madison Square Garden, which saw the Knicks win after a historic comeback. The band posted footage from their seats in the MSG crowd to Facebook.

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