Mumford & Sons added to Stagecoach lineup

By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons have joined the lineup for the Stagecoach country music festival.

The "Little Lion Man" outfit was added to the bill at the last minute on Friday, mere hours before they're set to perform on the Palomino Stage starting at 6:55 p.m. PT. They'll be followed on the same stage by Lana Del Rey.

Stagecoach takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same site as Coachella.

For those not attending Stagecoach, you can also catch Mumford & Sons on their upcoming U.S. tour, launching in June. They'll be supporting their new album, Rushmere, which dropped in March.

