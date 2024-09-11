And the MTV VMA rock winners are ...

By Jill Lances
The MTV Video Music Awards went down in New York Wednesday night, with Lenny Kravitz and Benson Boone this year’s rock winners.

Kravitz nabbed the Best Rock award for "Human" from his latest album, Blue Electric Light, beating out U2, Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Green Day and Kings of Leon.

“I am so grateful,” he said on the red carpet, where he received his award. He dedicated the honor to his late mother, actress Roxie Roker, noting, “Thirty-one years ago my mother was with me. The last time she was with me at an award show was at the VMAs.”
Kravitz also performed on the telecast, treating the VMA audience to a three-song medley: the classic “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Human” and “Fly,” his collaboration with Quavo. The track is a reimagining of Kravitz's 1998 hit “Fly Away.”
Meanwhile, Boone was the winner of the Best Alternative award for “Beautiful Things.” Boone, who performed the winning song on the show, beat out Bleachers, Hozier, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park and Teddy Swims for the trophy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!