Mt. Joy announces new album, 'Hope We Have Fun'

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Mt. Joy has announced a new album called Hope We Have Fun.

The fourth studio effort from the "Astrovan" outfit arrives May 30 and reflects the band's journey from their beginnings to headlining Madison Square Garden in 2024.

"We've all worked incredibly hard together and done ridiculous things in sickness and in health," says frontman Matt Quinn. "You just kind of look up and you're at Madison Square Garden with these people, and it makes you emotional — it feels like something you never could have dreamed."

"The album is a realization that we pushed ourselves into this crazy world, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse," he continues. "It's a lot about sticking together in relationships, living a crazy lifestyle and just kinda saying, 'I hope we have fun.'"

Hope We Have Fun includes the previously released songs "Highway Queen" and "She Wants to Go Dancing." A third cut, titled "More More More," is out now.

Mt. Joy will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Here's the Hope We Have Fun track list:

"More More More"

"Coyote"

"In the Middle"

"Pink Lady"

"God Loves Weirdos"

"Scared I'm Gonna F*** You Up"

"Lucy"

"Groove in Gotham"

"Wild and Rotten"

"Highway Queen"

"She Wants to Go Dancing"

"You Are Who She Loves"

"Hope We Have Fun"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

