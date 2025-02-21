Mt. Joy announces new album, 'Hope We Have Fun'

Bloom Field Records
By Josh Johnson

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Mt. Joy has announced a new album called Hope We Have Fun.

The fourth studio effort from the "Astrovan" outfit arrives May 30 and reflects the band's journey from their beginnings to headlining Madison Square Garden in 2024.

"We've all worked incredibly hard together and done ridiculous things in sickness and in health," says frontman Matt Quinn. "You just kind of look up and you're at Madison Square Garden with these people, and it makes you emotional — it feels like something you never could have dreamed."

"The album is a realization that we pushed ourselves into this crazy world, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse," he continues. "It's a lot about sticking together in relationships, living a crazy lifestyle and just kinda saying, 'I hope we have fun.'"

Hope We Have Fun includes the previously released songs "Highway Queen" and "She Wants to Go Dancing." A third cut, titled "More More More," is out now.

Mt. Joy will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Here's the Hope We Have Fun track list:
"More More More"
"Coyote"
"In the Middle"
"Pink Lady"
"God Loves Weirdos"
"Scared I'm Gonna F*** You Up"
"Lucy"
"Groove in Gotham"
"Wild and Rotten"
"Highway Queen"
"She Wants to Go Dancing"
"You Are Who She Loves"
"Hope We Have Fun"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!