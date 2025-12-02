Mt. Joy announces additional 2026 tour dates

Mt. Joy Performs At WaMu Theater Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy performs live on stage at WaMu Theater on August 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images) (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Mt. Joy has scheduled an additional run of 2026 tour dates following their previously announced April trek.

The newly added shows span from June 4 in Essex Junction, Vermont, to Oct. 3 in Chicago. They will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mt. Joy, which debuted in 2016 with the single "Astrovan."

"10 years since we first jammed into a rehearsal space [drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos] had locked out to practice drums… not much has changed tbh, we just keep pushing to make music we love for anyone kind enough to care," Mt. Joy says in a Facebook post. "Now we just do it in iconic venues to the best fans in the world. It's party time."

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MtJoyBand.com.

Mt. Joy released a new album, Hope We Have Fun, in May. It includes the single "Lucy."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!