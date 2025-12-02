Mt. Joy announces additional 2026 tour dates

Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy performs live on stage at WaMu Theater on August 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Mt. Joy has scheduled an additional run of 2026 tour dates following their previously announced April trek.

The newly added shows span from June 4 in Essex Junction, Vermont, to Oct. 3 in Chicago. They will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mt. Joy, which debuted in 2016 with the single "Astrovan."

"10 years since we first jammed into a rehearsal space [drummer Sotiris Eliopoulos] had locked out to practice drums… not much has changed tbh, we just keep pushing to make music we love for anyone kind enough to care," Mt. Joy says in a Facebook post. "Now we just do it in iconic venues to the best fans in the world. It's party time."

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MtJoyBand.com.

Mt. Joy released a new album, Hope We Have Fun, in May. It includes the single "Lucy."

