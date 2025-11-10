Mt. Joy announces 2026 US tour dates

Mt. Joy Performs At WaMu Theater Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy performs live on stage at WaMu Theater on August 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images) (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Mt. Joy has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for 2026.

The outing launches April 9 in Hollywood, Florida, and will conclude April 25 in Austin, Texas. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MtJoyBand.com.

Mt. Joy will be touring in continued support of their new album, Hope We Have Fun, which dropped in May. It includes collaborations with Nathaniel Rateliff and Gigi Perez, as well as the current single, "Lucy."

