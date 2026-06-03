Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Olympia.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Orlando

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'No Cash Value'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charisse (lead, female, 18-24)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Paper Boats'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Oliver Cabrera (lead, male, 10-13)

--- Frankie Lu (lead, female, 10-14)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Our Growing Pain'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ms. Samantha (lead, female, 24-34)

--- Mrs. Dolor (lead, female, 45-65)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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DIVINE COLORS - LOCAL SEARCH

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- MR. PRICE (lead, male, 60-75)

--- YOUNG HATCHELL (lead, male, 10-13)

--- YOUNG MICKEY (lead, male, 11-14)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Lost Segment'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ethan Hodek (lead, male, 18-25)

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Awaken'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Thomas (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Jennifer (lead, female, 20-35)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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Short Film Series

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- TBD (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.