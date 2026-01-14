Movies and TV shows casting in Naples

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Cincinnati. (KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock/KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock)
By Backstage

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Naples, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)
--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)
--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)
- Average hourly rate: $93
- Casting locations: Naples, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)
--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)
--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: Naples, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Martial Arts Short Film'

- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Actress (lead, female, 18-45)
- Average hourly rate: $40
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)
--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)
--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)
--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)
--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!